If you haven’t returned your ballot for Tucson’s Aug. 1 primary election, there’s still time to make sure your vote counts.

The last day to mail in your ballot was July 25, but drop-off ballot boxes will be available until 7 p.m. Tuesday on Election Day.

You can drop off your filled-out and sealed ballot at 10 different locations throughout the city. Seven of those locations will allow voters to bring a vote-by-mail ballot and cast it in person or receive a replacement ballot after signing a statement attesting the original ballot was spoiled or not received.

Four voting locations are open Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all of them will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only the races in wards 1 and 2 are contested, with two Democrats vying for the City Council seats in each race. Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz is running against challenger Miguel Ortega as Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham faces political newcomer Lisa Nutt.

Open Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center: 800 E. 12th St.

Pima County Recorder – Downtown Office: 240 N. Stone Ave. (drop-off only)

Pima County Recorder – Elections Department: 6550 S. Country Club Road (drop-off only)

Pima County Recorder – Eastside Office: 6920 E. Broadway (drop-off only)

Open Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Department of Housing and Community Development: 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center: 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center: 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center: 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park: 900 S. Randolph Way

