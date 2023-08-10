The Blue-Ribbon Commission exploring plans to build a new Pima County jail abruptly adjourned its public hearing Thursday, after a large group of protestors banging drums and playing instruments disrupted the meeting.

Half of the commission members got up and left the hearing at the old Pima County courthouse downtown after a couple dozen protestors loudly entered the room. Moments later, the remaining commissioners left.

The hearing's intentions were to address and listen to public concerns about the commission's options to renovate the jail or build a new one. Critics have said the commission should include the high number of in-custody deaths at the jail in its assessment.

An hour before the 9:30 a.m. hearing, dozens of protesters holding signs gathered outside of the old county courthouse. They held a news conference where members of social justice organizations such as No Jail Deaths spoke about their objections to building a new jail.

After the commission members left, the protestors stayed and held an hours-long discussion among themselves about the issues at the jail and their solutions.

Diana Durazo, who facilitates the blue-ribbon commission for the Pima County said the public hearing will be rescheduled.