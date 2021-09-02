Government services affected by Labor Day holiday

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday, Sept. 6, and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations.

For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will not have collections Monday, and collections for the rest of the week will each be delayed one day.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus/streetcar