Government services affected by Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

City garbage and recycling

The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Monday, which is the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Services scheduled for Monday will be delayed a day, as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

Los Reales landfill will be open Monday.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management will have its regular collection Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday.

Bus transportation

Sun Tran buses, the Sun Link streetcar, Sun Van and the Sun Shuttle will operate on a regular schedule Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday; return chutes will be open. Online resources available at www.library.pima.gov.

Banks

Most closed Monday.

School districts

No classes Monday.

UA, PCC

No classes Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Monday.

Emissions

Stations open Monday.