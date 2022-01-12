Government services affected by MLK Day

City garbage and recycling.

The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Monday, which is the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Services scheduled for Monday will be delayed a day, as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

Los Reales landfill will be open Monday.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management will have its regular collection Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday.

Bus transportation