Government services affected by New Year's holiday

City garbage and recycling
Tucson residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday because of the New Year's holiday. Collections will be delayed a day. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd
The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.
County garbage and recycling
For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s services will not be delayed.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Bus transportation
Sun Tran buses will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year's Day and Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Express routes will not operate Sunday and Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Libraries
Pima County public libraries will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday; return chutes will be open. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.
Banks
Closed Monday.
School districts
Closed for winter break.
UA, PCC
Campuses closed Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Monday.
Emissions
Stations closed Monday.