Government services affected by New Year's holiday

Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

City garbage and recycling

Tucson residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday because of the New Year's holiday. Collections will be delayed a day. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling

For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s services will not be delayed.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Bus transportation

Sun Tran buses will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year's Day and Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Express routes will not operate Sunday and Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Libraries

Pima County public libraries will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday; return chutes will be open. Resources available at www.library.pima.gov.

Banks

Closed Monday.

School districts

Closed for winter break.

UA, PCC

Campuses closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Monday.

Emissions

Stations closed Monday.

With winter storms expected to bring rain and snow throughout Arizona this week, the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers avoid traveling in severe weather conditions.

Snowplow crews will work to clear highways in the state's "high county" areas, while drivers at lower elevations should expect wet roads going into the New Year's holiday weekend, ADOT says. Video courtesy of Arizona Department of Transportation.

