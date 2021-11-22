Government services affected by Thanksgiving holiday

City garbage, recyclingThe city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services scheduled for Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will be delayed by one day. Friday’s regular collection will be delayed one day. Los Reales Landfill will be closed Thursday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd.

County garbage, recyclingAll county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Thursday. That includes the Ajo landfill and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management service Thursday will be delayed one day as will collections the rest of the week. Call 744-2600 for information.

Pima County Public LibraryPima County public libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday. Book chutes will be open, and online resources will be available at library.pima.gov.

Other servicesCity, county, state and federal offices will be closed Thursday. Pima County offices will also be closed Friday.