Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day each. Los Reales Landfill will be open Thursday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Thursday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Thursday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Thursday.

Bus