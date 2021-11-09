Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day each. Los Reales Landfill will be open Thursday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Thursday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries will be closed Thursday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Thursday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Thursday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.
School districts
Closed Thursday
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Thursday
Post offices
Closed Thursday
Banks
Most will be closed Thursday; call yours to confirm
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Thursday
Emissions
Test stations open Thursday