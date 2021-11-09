 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday
top story
WHAT'S CLOSED VETERANS DAY

Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

Sun Tran will run on a regular service Thursday, Veterans Day.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day each. Los Reales Landfill will be open Thursday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Thursday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Thursday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Thursday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Thursday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.

School districts

Closed Thursday

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses closed Thursday

Post offices

Closed Thursday

Banks

Most will be closed Thursday; call yours to confirm

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Thursday

Emissions

Test stations open Thursday

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Another Tucson section of the Santa Cruz River now flows again
Local news

Another Tucson section of the Santa Cruz River now flows again

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Tucson Water is now discharging treated groundwater into that river section, making Mayor Regina Romero "very excited about creating another riparian area on the south side." Some of the discharges may contain low levels of toxic PFAS compounds, but in much lower concentrations than already in groundwater under the river, officials say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News