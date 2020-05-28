Governor: Arizona schools will reopen in late summer; youth sports can return now

PHOENIX — Arizona schools will reopen late this summer, pretty much no matter what is going on with COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.
And there could be summer school — and even the opening of schools that operate on a year-round basis — earlier than that.
The governor and Dr. Cara Christ, the state's health director, acknowledged the risk of having children together in classrooms. That's why schools were shuttered on March 15.
But Christ said it isn't that simple.
"There's a lot of public health reasons why we would want kids in school,'' she said. "They provide a lot more services than just education,'' including nutrition services.
She said there are ways to reduce risks, ranging from more frequent disinfection of surfaces to not having students gather for assemblies and lunches.
Ducey defended the decision to make that announcement on Thursday, even with the state still in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls Phase 1. That phase involves not just social distancing but also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in any one place.
"We need parents and teachers and superintendents to be prepared,'' he said.
More immediately, the governor gave the go-ahead for summer day camps to open as early as this coming week.
They will have to operate under guidelines to be issued by the state.
Finally, the governor separately announced that youth sports can return to Arizona immediately.
But here, too, they won't look the same as before.
Christ said there will be definite limits on the number of parents and spectators who will be allowed to go to games. And she said there will be other changes, like cleaning commonly used equipment between players.
The announcements came as Ducey acknowledged there has been an upward tick in the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It went from 5.1% for the period ending May 10 to 6% a week after that and 6.8% for the most recent week. Still, he said he remains optimistic.
"If you look at this chart you can possibly see the beginning of a downward trend,'' Ducey said. "The trend is not here yet,'' he conceded.
It can take up to seven days for the state to get complete numbers from laboratories.
"This is something that we'll continue to monitor,'' Ducey said.
