Governor says Southern Arizona large contributor to Arizona's booming economy

Retired military personnel are already entitled to tax exemptions on the first $3,500 of their income. According to the Governor’s Office, Ducey’s proposal could cost the state $45 million and would apply only to veterans who served at least 20 years.

During his address, Ducey also recognized the need to connect veterans with jobs and reduce homelessness and suicide among veterans. He said he plans to open two new homes for veterans and expand the state’s suicide prevention program. His plan would also eliminate fees to get state licenses for veterans and spouses of active duty military.

I-10 and rural development

Ducey said he wants to accelerate the widening of Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix with three lanes going each direction.

“The Phoenix-Tucson corridor is an economic artery for our state and it needs expanding,” he said. “It’s time to accelerate completion of I-10’s widening, in both directions, between our two largest cities.”