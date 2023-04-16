Name: Janet Wittenbraker

Age: 56

Occupation: Subcontract administrator

Party: Republican

Wittenbraker currently specializes in overseeing intellectual property contracts and worked as an executive assistant for previous Assistant City Manager Albert Elias from 2013-15. She decided to run for mayor because she believes “Tucson is crumbling under the current mayor and council, and it’s really sad what’s happening to our beautiful city.”

Crime, homelessness and road conditions are some of the top issues Wittenbraker said she’s heard from citizens. She said she’s about halfway through reading the city charter, but some initial policy changes Wittenbraker would make are anti-panhandling measures and eliminating waste in government spending.

“I’ve been complaining about city government since I’ve worked at the city manager’s office. It’s not to reflect poorly on anyone, it’s just that it’s dysfunctional,” she said. “So I thought, you know, it’s time to stop complaining and actually be that voice for Tucson.”