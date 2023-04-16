Name: Arthur Kerschen
Age: 56
Occupation: Lab specialist at Pima Community College
Party: Libertarian
Kerschen has lived in Tucson for more than 30 years and said he’s running for mayor to “try to minimize the power of government in the city of Tucson” and “to cut spending by the city government and minimize intrusion in business.”
One of his top priorities if elected would be to privatize Tucson’s transportation system. Kerschen said the city shouldn’t put any money into transit, but should have an outside business run the system for a profit. He also said “keeping the city streets clean and repaired” is a high priority.
Kerschen said one of the greatest issues Tucson faces is its homeless population and believes the city should “enforce the existing laws against camping out on the streets.”
People are also reading…
Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com