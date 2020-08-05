A Napier-Nanos rematch set in race for next Pima County Sheriff

It's looking like Chris Nanos will get a rematch for Pima County Sheriff against Mark Napier in November.

Early vote results show Nanos was ahead of his democratic challenger Kevin E. Kubitskey Tuesday night with almost 65% of the votes to Kubitskey's 35% with more than 50% of ballots cast being counted around 9:30 p.m.

Kubitskey did not respond to a call Tuesday for comment on the early results.

Nanos lost to Napier in 2016 after serving as interim Pima County Sheriff for a year.

"This just has a different feel to it," Nanos said. "And I think it's the feel of support."

He said he feels the community and the sheriff's department employees are behind him this time around compared to his 2016 campaign.

Nanos said his lead against Kubitskey is just the first step of many as he and his team continue to campaign for the November election.

"We're going to show the community why I should be the sheriff," Nanos said. "It's a really distinct choice between two candidates. One who wants to serve his community and support the team that does that and one who has nothing more than his own self interest at heart."