Arizona adopts laws banning abortion, limiting transgender youth

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation to outlaw virtually all abortions after 15 weeks, preclude transgender girls from participating in women's sports, and make it illegal for doctors to perform "irreversible gender reassignment surgery" on minors.
"In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life, including preborn life," the governor said in a letter explaining his decision to sign the measure curbing the right of women to terminate a pregnancy. "I believe it is each state's responsibility to protect them."
There is no exception even in cases of rape or incest. Only in cases where there is risk of the death or serious bodily injury to a woman can a doctor perform an abortion.
Those who act outside those limits can be charged with a Class 6 felony which carries up to a year in state prison. They also are subject to having their medical licenses revoked or suspended.
SB 1164 is, for the moment, legally unenforceable as it runs afoul of long-standing U.S. Supreme Court precedents dating back to 1973 that say a state cannot interfere with a woman's choice prior to the point when a fetus becomes viable. That generally occurs somewhere around 22 to 24 weeks.
But the legislation is built on the premise that the high court later this year will uphold a virtually identical Mississippi law.
Ducey also inked his approval to SB 1165, saying it ensures that all public schools and any private schools that compete against them expressly designate their interscholastic athletics team based on the biological sex of participating students.
"SB 1165 creates a statewide policy to ensure that biologically female athletes at Arizona public schools, colleges and universities have a level playing field to compete," Ducey said in a letter explaining his decision. "Every young athlete should have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities that give them a sense of belonging and allow them to grow and thrive."
In signing SB 1138 on gender reassignment procedures, Ducey pointed out that the measure does not prohibit doctors from providing puberty-blocking hormones or any other hormone therapy to minors. What is does preclude is any surgical procedures until the person turns 18.
"SB 1138 delays any irreversible gender reassignment surgery until the age of 18," Ducey explained in that same letter.
"The reason is simple and common sense," he continued. "This is a decision that will dramatically affect the rest of an individuals' life, including the ability of that individual to become a biological parent later in life."
The governor noted there are exceptions in cases of certain specific sex-development disorders.