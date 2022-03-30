Arizona adopts laws banning abortion, limiting transgender youth

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation to outlaw virtually all abortions after 15 weeks, preclude transgender girls from participating in women's sports, and make it illegal for doctors to perform "irreversible gender reassignment surgery" on minors.

"In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life, including preborn life," the governor said in a letter explaining his decision to sign the measure curbing the right of women to terminate a pregnancy. "I believe it is each state's responsibility to protect them."

There is no exception even in cases of rape or incest. Only in cases where there is risk of the death or serious bodily injury to a woman can a doctor perform an abortion.

Those who act outside those limits can be charged with a Class 6 felony which carries up to a year in state prison. They also are subject to having their medical licenses revoked or suspended.

SB 1164 is, for the moment, legally unenforceable as it runs afoul of long-standing U.S. Supreme Court precedents dating back to 1973 that say a state cannot interfere with a woman's choice prior to the point when a fetus becomes viable. That generally occurs somewhere around 22 to 24 weeks.