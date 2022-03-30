Arizona adopts laws restricting abortion and transgender rights

The governor, however, lashed out at the organization for allowing any transgender youths to participate.

"It's a shame that the AIA and the NCAA won't speak out on these,'' he said. "So we did in Arizona.''

Ducey also brushed aside the fact that the governors of Indiana and Utah, both Republicans, vetoed similar legislation in their states.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, in his veto message, said there were so few cases of transgender athletes that these decisions should be left to the organization that governs interscholastic athletics in his state. Cox, whose veto was later overridden, also cited figures that 86% of transgender youths have considered suicide, with 56% actually making an attempt.

Asked about that, Ducey said there is "great concern for and great empathy for those situations.'' But that didn't change his mind.

"I think Arizona has handled this in the most responsible way possible to keep a level playing field out there for young female athletes and to address the other issues,'' Ducey said. "And I think Arizona has handled this in the most responsible way possible.''