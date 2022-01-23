Arizona appeals court rebuffs group's bid to skip campaign law fine

And then there was the fact that by the time the commercials aired Smith was no longer its president. But he was running for governor.

"Taken together, allegations (about Smith) that were not correct, the timing of the ad and other factors, there's really no way to see the ad as anything other than what it is: an attack ad designed to urge folks to vote against Mayor Smith for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2014 because he was 'Obama's favorite mayor,'" Collins said.

Bergin also told the Court of Appeals there was a key flaw in the commission's case against his client. He contends that the commission is required to identify the candidate that the commercial was made "by or on behalf of."

"Legacy is certainly not a candidate and was not working "on behalf of'' any candidate," Bergin said.

The appellate court rejected that claim, saying Legacy showed no "manifest abuse of authority'' that would allow it a second try to overturn the fine.