Arizona bill adds limits on transgender kids in sports

“It is absolute lunacy to think that it’s OK to allow a male to dominate in a female sport,” he said. And Petersen said nothing in the legislation precludes transgender students from doing that.

“They can play,” he said. “They just can’t play on the team they want to play on.”

He suggested that one option would be for schools to create “transgender leagues.”

That suggestion, however, drew questions from Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, who questioned whether Petersen was advocating a form of “separate but equal,” a concept the U.S. Supreme Court rejected in the 1950s when it disallowed schools from being segregated because of race.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, cited her own experience playing high school volleyball and participating in track and field competition in college, all of which came about because of federal Title IX which prohibits any institution from discriminating against individuals on the basis of sex in education or programs.

“If men had been on my team I would not have signed up,” she said.