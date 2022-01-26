Arizona bill banning "sexually explicit materials" in schools advances

"However, it's a political point that you're trying to score," he continued. "It actually isn't relevant to the merits of the bill."

Hernandez said, though, that Hoffman invites such criticism because nowhere in the bill does it define "acts of homosexuality," leaving it up to interpretation.

For example, he asked whether a picture or description of two men kissing could be considered a "homosexual act" which would subject the teacher and school district to punishment.

"I'm here, once again, having to stand up and say, 'This is something that is wrong,' " Hernandez said. "Homosexuality is not inherently wrong."

Hoffman said his legislation is not about sexual orientation.

"I don't care what you do," he said.

"This is not an issue of homosexuality," Hoffman continued. "This is an issue of should sexually explicit materials which has been well documented in terms of medical science has an adverse effect on children, and whether or not it should be shown in K-12 classrooms."