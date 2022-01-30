Arizona bill: Employers face big fines for forced-vaccine mishaps

Courtney Coolidge, lobbyist for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said the understanding was that anyone who got ill from a vaccine would be able to collect only through the state's workers' compensation system. That provides for payment of medical bills for any work-related injury or illness plus a percentage of lost wages.

"This bill before you today would undermine that system," she told committee members hearing the measure.

But Donny Rodenkirk of Prescott said that ignores the kind of problems suffered by his wife, Mary Jane, after her employer — he did not name names — forced her to get the vaccine.

The first dose, he said, resulted in severe headaches and ringing in her ears. A second dose was no better.

"It only got worse," he told lawmakers. "Worse headaches, worse ringing in the ears and she started having seizures."

And now, Rodenkirk said, his wife is out of work.

"If they would have just honored her beliefs and convictions to not get it, and the hesitation there, we could have actually seen what hope looked like," he said.