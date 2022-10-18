Arizona Democracy Resilience Network to host election security and integrity forum

The Arizona Democracy Resilience Network, in partnership with the Arizona Daily Star, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Tucson Unified School District, is holding an election security and integrity public forum Thursday.
The Trusting Our Election System with the Accuracy and Security of Your Vote forum will provide the public with information about the election system, the built-in security of ballots and how votes are processed to ensure accuracy. Information on the practices and requirements that are in place to ensure that elections are trustworthy will also be covered in the forum.
Panelists on the forum include Pima County Recorder Gabrielle Cazares-Kelly, Pima County Election Director Constance Hargrove and a Secretary of State elections representative. The event will be moderated by Arizona Daily Star government reporter Nicole Ludden.
The forum will be Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Catalina High School Auditorium, 3645 E. Pima St.
If you are not able to attend to person, the forum will also be broadcast on zoom: https://emory.zoom.us/j/95312636141
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com