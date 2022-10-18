 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Democracy Resilience Network to host election security and integrity forum

The election security and integrity public forum Thursday can be attended in person or through a zoom meeting link.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Democracy Resilience Network, in partnership with the Arizona Daily Star, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Tucson Unified School District, is holding an election security and integrity public forum Thursday.

The Trusting Our Election System with the Accuracy and Security of Your Vote forum will provide the public with information about the election system, the built-in security of ballots and how votes are processed to ensure accuracy. Information on the practices and requirements that are in place to ensure that elections are trustworthy will also be covered in the forum.

Panelists on the forum include Pima County Recorder Gabrielle Cazares-Kelly, Pima County Election Director Constance Hargrove and a Secretary of State elections representative. The event will be moderated by Arizona Daily Star government reporter Nicole Ludden.

The forum will be Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Catalina High School Auditorium, 3645 E. Pima St.

If you are not able to attend to person, the forum will also be broadcast on zoom: https://emory.zoom.us/j/95312636141

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com

Ballot texts

The Pima County Recorder's Office can now send email and/or text alerts that allow voters to track their ballots.

The alerts will let voters know when the ballot is mailed, received at the ballot processing center, when the signature is verified and when it is turned over to the elections department for tabulation. They can also alert you if they have a question about the ballot.

Those on the active early voting list and had automatically received a ballot mailed to them can still sign up for the alerts but will not receive the initial text/email showing the ballot has been mailed.

To sign up for the alerts, go to the Pima County recorder's website.

