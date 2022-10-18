Arizona Democracy Resilience Network to host election security and integrity forum

Ballot texts

The Pima County Recorder's Office can now send email and/or text alerts that allow voters to track their ballots.

The alerts will let voters know when the ballot is mailed, received at the ballot processing center, when the signature is verified and when it is turned over to the elections department for tabulation. They can also alert you if they have a question about the ballot.

Those on the active early voting list and had automatically received a ballot mailed to them can still sign up for the alerts but will not receive the initial text/email showing the ballot has been mailed.

To sign up for the alerts, go to the Pima County recorder's website.