Arizona governor rebuffs suspension of state gas tax amid soaring prices

Ducey was not interested in either option.

At the federal level, he touted having Congress approve the Keystone pipeline.

"They ought to bring supply to the demand that's out there," the governor said. "That's the way to bring prices down."

Nor does he believe that suspending Arizona's levy makes sense "especially when we have infrastructure projects in the state that need resources."

The Arizona Department of Revenue figures that the average motorist is spending $8.60 a month on state gasoline taxes.

On the other side of the equation, ADOT estimates that suspending the state levy would mean a loss of about $540 million a year that now goes into the Highway User Revenue Fund. Those dollars go not only into the agency's own operating and capital expenditure program but also are shared with various county and local governments.

But ADOT spokesman Doug Nick said there would be more than the immediate loss of dollars for programs.

The agency borrows money now to begin construction on projects that otherwise would have to wait for years to be funded. And it pledges future gas tax revenues as repayment.