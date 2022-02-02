Arizona lawmakers advance bill to require ID to cast early ballots at polling places

Sierra said that ignores the hurdles Hoffman's bill would impose. He cited the situation in his own voting precincts, where about 800 people come to the polls.

"Half the people come with their early ballots filled out,'' Sierra said. These are people who like getting their ballots early, filling them out at home, putting it in the envelope, and liking "the convenience of just dropping it off,'' yet still participating in Election Day.

"There's already long lines at that polling station,'' he said. "If we are doing this, boy, we are just making it so inconvenient for working people that want to drop off their ballot, that have done right by the electoral system and by our democracy.''

Jennifer Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, said the legislation would complicate the existing process where poll workers check in people who come to fill out their ballots on Election Day. It's often hard enough to get enough people to staff these facilities, she said.

HB 2241 would force those who just want to drop off their already filled-out ballots to get in the same line to check in, Marson said.