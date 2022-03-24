Arizona lawmakers approve 15-week abortion ban

Arizona lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to outlawing abortion in virtually all circumstances after 15 weeks.

The party-line vote by the House, with only Republicans in support, came over the objections of Democrats who pointed out that there are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. And Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said it even forbids terminating a pregnancy in cases of fetal defects where it is clear the baby will not survive outside the womb.

Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, also told lawmakers they are fooling themselves if they believe that the measure, which already has been approved by the Senate, will end abortions. All it will do, she said, is result in women, unable to get legal abortions by doctors, attempting unsafe procedures on themselves.

"I'm old enough to remember the coat hangar days," Epstein told colleagues.

"It was frightening," she said. "When women don't have access to abortion, they can do horrific things because they're desperate."

The measure now goes to Gov. Doug Ducey who is expected to sign it.