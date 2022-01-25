Arizona lawmakers reject bill to allow protests outside school board meetings

She said that undermines the reason for turning out in the first place.

"The whole point is that they see you, we make some eye contact, they read the sign that I made with my daughter, which is why my whole kitchen is full of glitter,'' she said. "I want you to know that I'm there, I want you to see me, I want you to see the numbers.''

She said the issue is not academic. "I've experienced it. They call the cops,'' Ugenti-Rita said.

The ability of school boards to kick protesters off of property "gets weaponized and gets used as a tool,'' she said.

Other lawmakers said it's not that simple, due to issues of liability to the district if something happens on school property.

Marsh suggested one option would be to require those who want to protest on campus to get a permit and insurance, just like anyone else who wants to have an event on school property.

But Ugenti-Rita said protests often happen on short notice, such as after parents see a particular item on a board agenda and then reach out to others to express opposition.

"The whole point of spontaneous protest is it's spontaneous,'' said Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale.