Arizona lawmakers work to limit gender option on state forms

"In many cases you may be asking people whether you are Black or white or Hispanic or Native," Bolding said. He said those categories have evolved and changed with time.

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said sometimes people have to choose from what are the legal options, saying that's the case with the U.S. Census.

That, however, is not true.

In 2000 the federal agency for the first time allowed those who do not identify as white to choose not just Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska native, Asian or Pacific Islander, or some other race, to now say they are two or more races. And by 2020 more than 11 percent picked that option.

Kavanagh, asked about that later, said he would be "more than open" to provide an alternative designation to someone who is biologically more than one gender or has more than one gender's physical attributes. But that's it.

"I do not think that a person who is a biological male or female should be able to say they're something else just because in their minds they are," Kavanagh said.