Arizona secretary of state threatened with prosecution over online petitions site

This is the first time the system has been used during redistricting. And the Independent Redistricting Commission is just putting the finishing touches on the new district lines.

Recognizing there would be a delay in enacting new districts, lawmakers previously voted to allow candidates to get nominating signatures from residents of their existing districts, even if those people would not be in their new districts. So Hobbs and her office set up E-Qual to use those existing lines in determining who can sign which petitions.

But the state election director, Kori Lorkick, said the system needs to be taken down in March to allow counties, which administer elections, to update with the new districts.

And since it won't be operational again until after the April 4 deadline for petitions, that will mean candidates who have not gotten all their signatures online by that point will need to supplement them the old -fashioned way: with pen and paper.

Lorick said there's really no other option as the E-Qual software, purchased before Hobbs took office in 2019, cannot accommodate two separate maps and district lines.