As Tucson shelters stay empty, asylum seekers in Nogales make do with makeshift medical care

“We wait for Panchito to come”

Earlier on Tuesday, Olachea parked his makeshift ambulance next to a basketball court outside the Grupo Beta shelter run by the Mexican government. As their parents spoke with Olachea, kids played basketball, a boy showed off how long he could stand on one leg and a girl scooped dirt with a white plastic spoon.

Anayeli Angelito, 26, from the Mexican state of Guerrero, pulled up her pant leg to show Olachea where a van had run over her years ago while she took her daughter to school. The wound healed, but cold conditions bring back the pain, she said.

Josefa Saldaña Rauda, 32, said she had flu-like symptoms for the second time in recent weeks.

Saldaña and her family “decided to leave everything” in Guerrero after she says her father was killed. In the three months they have stayed at the shelter in Nogales, she has never gone to a hospital or clinic.

“They’re expensive. I don’t have the resources for that,” Saldaña said. Instead, “we wait for Panchito to come and we ask him for some medicine, or to attend to us.”