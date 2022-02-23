Attorney for secretary of state tells judge AG Brnovich is abusing his powers

And Catlett inserted his own political notes into the legal arguments.

“The secretary, an elected official, also running to be the next governor, not only would have this court greenlight a clear violation of Arizona law that would not only significantly hamper candidates from appearing on the ballot, but would have the court preemptively enjoin the attorney general and the state from even investigating and enforcing that violation,’’ he said. Hobbs is seeking to be the Democratic nominee for the state’s top office.

Whether there is a “clear violation of Arizona law,’’ however, is one of the issues that Hobbs disputes.

More immediately, the judge has to decide whether to restrain Brnovich and his office from even investigating the decisions Hobbs has made.

Catlett told Sinclair that Arizona law allows her to issue such an injunction only if Hobbs could show she would suffer irreparable harm without it. He said there will be no harm to the secretary of state if she simply complies with the law and doesn’t take the system down for maintenance as scheduled on March 11.

More to the point, Catlett said, all of this legal wrangling is premature.