Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will come to Tucson on Sunday, holding a public gathering near the University of Arizona campus.
Tucson will be the second location the former Texas Congressman will visit on Sunday, stopping in Phoenix earlier in the day.
O'Rourke is expected to denounce the inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, demand urgent Congressional action on gun violence epidemic, and speak out on corruption inside the Trump administration.
O'Rourke will also talk about former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who left office in 2017, a campaign news release says.
The now 87-year old Republican, who was pardoned by President Trump, has recently announced he wants his old job back and will run for office in 2020.
The mid-afternoon event featuring O'Rourke will be at Gentle Ben's Brewing Company, 865 E. University Blvd.
Those who want to attend need to RSVP through O'Rourke's campaign website.