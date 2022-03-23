Bill supported by Arizona gun lobby fails to get vote in Senate panel

Under questioning, however, Infanzon conceded he eventually was able to get banking services — from Mountain America Credit Union in Utah.

Jay Kaprosy, lobbyist for the Arizona Bankers Association, said that shows that while some banks have made decisions about doing business with firms that make, distribute or sell guns, the fact remains that others have decided to welcome that same business.

"In the free market, we have other options that become available,'' he told lawmakers.

But Michael Findlay of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said this is about more than business opportunities.

"This is a roundabout way that a small minority of activists are using the banking industry to deny a constitutional industry from providing the tools for citizens to use their constitutional Second Amendment rights,'' said Findlay whose organization represents the firearms industry. "That's what makes this different.''

Kaprosy said that rhetoric is "an exaggeration of what's going on in society today.''

"I'm able to purchase the firearms and the ample amount of ammo that, as a U.S. citizen, that's a right that I have,'' he said. "Nothing has infringed upon that.''