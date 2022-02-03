Bill to criminalize some abortions advances in Arizona Legislature

But Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, said that's looking at it from the wrong perspective.

"What we've seen in the 49 years that abortion has been legal in this country (is) that abortion has been moved from the back alley to inside the abortion clinic,'' she said. She said claims that women will die from illegal abortions have been "widely debunked.''

Barto had her own take on the issue, saying there is no "safe option'' for abortion.

"It's not safe for the baby,'' she said. "We know that.''

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, also said she sees it from that perspective.

"Who are we, as a nation, if we don't give voice to the unborn, to the unprotected, to the child that has no voice, who wishes to be born and has no power in that equation to have that choice to be born,'' Rogers said.

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said restricting abortion access doesn't advance the health of Arizona women.