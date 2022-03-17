Bill would allow Arizona motorcyclists to pull up between cars at stop lights

The solution, he said, is what's called "lane filtering."

Infanzon told lawmakers this is different than "lane splitting," something that's legal in California, which actually allows motorcyclists to ride their bikes at all times on the white line in between lanes — and in between cars.

Instead, it would permit straddling those lane lines and overtaking a vehicle only when traffic is stopped, and only if it can be done safely.

It also would be restricted to roads with a posted speed limit of less than 45 miles an hour. That would preclude motorcycles from weaving in and out of lanes when traffic comes to a halt on a freeway.

And the motorcyclist could move into that space between the vehicles at no faster than 15 miles an hour.

The idea drew questions from Rep. Brenda Barton, R-Payson. She wanted to know what happens when the light turns green and whether there is a danger of the driver of a regular vehicle slamming into the motorcyclists.

Infanzon, who rides a motorcycle himself, said that's not likely to happen.