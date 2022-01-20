Bill would allow certain permit holders to carry guns on college campuses in Arizona

"Had those other students been able to defend themselves they probably wouldn't have been shot,'' he said.

But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said that is based on a mistaken assumption that more guns on campuses create a safer environment.

Quezada said he looked up data from Colorado, which has allowed people to carry guns on campus since laws banning that were struck down in 2012 by that state's supreme court.

"The rates of rape actually increased ... and not by small amounts,'' he said, up 25% that year and 33% the year after. "The research from other states with similar laws backs that up, too.''

Yet Quezada said that hasn't halted perennial efforts in Arizona to expand who can carry weapons, and where.

"We keep promoting this false narrative that guns are the answer to all of our problems,'' he said. "We need to stop portraying this narrative that anybody can be a hero if they're armed with a gun in a dangerous situation.''

Quezada told colleagues this isn't just about concerns about college students' abilities to react in an emergency.