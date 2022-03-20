Bill would allow voters to decide on creation of lieutenant governor's position

PHOENIX — Arizona voters may get one more chance to decide if they'd like to have a lieutenant governor.

Yes, it's true that voters have rejected the idea twice in the past, in 1994 and again in 2010.

But Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, one of the prime sponsors of the proposal, insists this is a new and improved version. And he is telling colleagues that if they put it on the November ballot it has a much better chance of approval.

So far, most lawmakers from both parties appear to like the plan.

It cleared the Senate on a 23-5 vote. And only Rep. Judy Burges, R-Skull Valley, voted against it this past week when it was approved by the House Government Committee.

That leaves only a final House vote. And as a measure referred to the ballot, it does not need the blessing of Gov. Doug Ducey.

At the heart of the issue is the line of succession.

If a governor dies in office, quits to take another job, gets criminally indicted, or is impeached and convicted — all of which has happened in Arizona — the next in line is the secretary of state.