Bill would require people filming police officers to maintain distance of 8 feet

"Even if it isn't, you're still distracted,'' he said.

Kavanagh testified he would like a 15-foot buffer.

"With today's cameras, at 15 feet, I could zero in on every one of you and pretty much see every blemish on your face,'' he said. But Kavanagh conceded that there are constitutional issues with such a barrier.

So he agreed to set the limit at 8 feet. That is based on federal court rulings which set that as the distance at which protesters can be kept from entrances to abortion clinics.

That distance requirement would not apply to indoor situations where the person with the camera or cellphone is in an adjacent room or area.

And those who are the ones being questioned could take videos of the encounter at whatever distance as long as it does not interfere "with lawful police actions, including searching, handcuffing or administering a field sobriety test.''

Others, however, questioned both the need for and the legality of the restriction.

The issue of ordinary people making video recordings has been at the forefront of public reaction to several high profile interactions where the people being arrested ended up dead.