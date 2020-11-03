 Skip to main content
Cázares-Kelly leading in early results for Pima County recorder

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
2020 Elections: Pima County Recorder

Candidates for Pima County recorder: Benny White, Republican, left, and Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Democrat.

 Candidate photos

Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly leading in early results in the Pima County Recorder race with more than 63% of votes, Tuesday night.

Cázares-Kelly is running against Republican Benny White for the seat of Pima County recorder.

LATESTLive 2020 election results from Arizona, Pima County 

The office of recorder is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions and has been occupied by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez since 1993, who is retiring.

Arizona voters approve legalized recreational marijuana

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

