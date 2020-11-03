Cázares-Kelly leading in early results for Pima County recorder

Candidates for Pima County recorder: Benny White, Republican, left, and Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Democrat.
Candidate photos
Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly leading in early results in the Pima County Recorder race with more than 63% of votes, Tuesday night.
Cázares-Kelly is running against Republican Benny White for the seat of Pima County recorder.
The office of recorder is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions and has been occupied by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez since 1993, who is retiring.
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Maria Miranda waves to drivers as she waves her sign while stumping for 2nd Congressional candidate Brandon Martin outside the polling site at Desert Gardens Presbyterian Church, 10851 E Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A poll worker wearing a face shield and mask checks outside for voters in need of assistance at the polling station at Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, 5770 E. Pima St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A short line forms outside of the Drexel Heights Community Center, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave., polling place on November 3, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A voter glances at voting signs while approaching the Donna R. Liggins Neighborhood Center polling place located at 2160 N 6th Avenue, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Poll volunteers work the final half hour of the night at the Dusenberry-River Branch Library, one of the voting sites in Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Election Protection Arizona's Chris Griffin sits just outside the exclusion area at the Christ Lutheran Vail Church polling site, Vail, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters file into the polling site at Christ Lutheran Vail Church, 14600 E. Colossal Cave Rd., as voting takes place across the nation, Vail, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A poll worker gestures a couple of voters inside the Desert Gardens Presbyterian Church, 10851 E Old Spanish Trail, one of polling sites across the area, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Trump supporters greet another arriving Trump supporter arriving outside of the Living Word Bible Church voting station in Phoenix, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
Dario Lopez-MIlls / Associated Press
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Trump supporters greet voters arriving in their cars at the Living Word Bible Church voting station in Phoenix, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
Dario Lopez-MIlls / Associated Press
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A line forms outside the polls at Continental Ranch Community Center located at 8881 N Coachline Blvd., on Nov. 3, 2020. According to Poll Marshal Judy Burns, the place had a line zigzagging through the parking lot when doors opened and a steady number of voters throughout the day.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A line forms outside the polls at Continental Ranch Community Center located at 8881 N Coachline Blvd., on Nov. 3, 2020. According to Poll Marshal Judy Burns, the place had a line zigzagging through the parking lot when doors opened and a steady number of voters throughout the day.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters put on masks outside the Avra Valley Fire District Station 191 before casting ballots, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A voter prepares a ballot outside the Avra Valley Fire District Station 191 polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A voter leaves the polling place at Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, 5770 E. Pima St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A woman walks towards the Drexel Heights Community Center 5220 S San Joaquin Ave. to cast her vote on November 3, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Campaign signs adorn an area just off the property at Drexel Heights Community Center 5220 S San Joaquin Ave. on November 3, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A voter puts on a face covering before entering the Himmel Park Library polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A polling worker welcomes a voter to the Himmel Park Library polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A voter drops off their ballot on Election Day outside State Farm Stadium early, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York / Associated Press
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A voter, November 3, 2020, at the Islamic Center polling place, 12125 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters wait in line, November 3, 2020, at the Tempe History Museum polling place, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe.
Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters stand in line outside a polling station, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York / Associated Press
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Voters stand in line outside a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York / Associated Press
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
A school crossing guard stops cars for voters entering a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York / Associated Press
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A line forms outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center just over an hour after the polls opened Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)
Randy Hoeft
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
Voters arrive at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to cast their vote in the general election early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)
Randy Hoeft
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
A woman walks into the St. Margaret Mary's Church, 801 N Grande Ave. to cast her ballot on November 3, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
An election worker processes early voting ballots at Pima County Elections Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election 2020 Arizona Voting
An election worker processes early voting ballots at Pima County Elections Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
The television news network, MSNBC, is projected onto screens at the Mark Kelly Election Night watch party for friends and family at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020. Kelly is the democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Chairs are set up on the patio for friends and family at Hotel Congress for the Mark Kelly Election Night watch party in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020. Kelly is the democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
The sun begins to set behind a voting sign at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Election Day, Pima County and Arizona, 2020
Poll workers check their phones as they wait for voters at a local polling station Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at
dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
