Cázares-Kelly leading in early results for Pima County recorder

Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly leading in early results in the Pima County Recorder race with more than 63% of votes, Tuesday night.

Cázares-Kelly is running against Republican Benny White for the seat of Pima County recorder.

The office of recorder is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions and has been occupied by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez since 1993, who is retiring.

