Cheering crowd greets President Trump during Tucson campaign stop

For local college student and immigrant Haley Navarette, Trump is the best presidential candidate when it comes to “opportunity and freedom.” Navarette, who wore a “Latinos for Trump” shirt, said she immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was 2 years old.

“We are here to support our president. I came here from Honduras and we did it legally. We did it the right way,” she said. “I got myself an education in public policy. I’m working on my master’s now in emergency management. There’s definitely opportunity in this country, you just have to do it the right way. This is why we’re here to show support for our president, who believes in that.”

Trump's stop here is exactly two weeks after a scheduled campaign stop to the city was canceled after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Trump's rally at the Tucson Jet Center at the Tucson International Airport, 6720 S. Plumer Ave., is part of a two-city Arizona stop just weeks before the Nov. 3 general election. His other stop was noon Monday at the Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott.