Democrat Rex Scott maintains lead in race to replace Ally Miller as county supervisor

In the race to replace Republican Ally Miller on the Pima County’s Board of Supervisors, Democrat Rex Scott maintained his lead against Steve Spain, according to initial results from Election Day.
Scott, a long-time public school educator, had accumulated 52% of the first 120,000 votes, as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. That was enough to put him about 4,800 votes ahead of Spain, a political newcomer who has experience in the IT and hotel management fields.
Scott, who was a city council member in Athens, Ohio before moving to Arizona, is looking to become the first Democrat to win the seat since Ron Asta in 1972. The district spans the north-side of the county, including Oro Valley, Marana, Casa Adobes and the Catalina Foothills.
Scott has said that he’s hoped his own exodus from the Republican party more than two decades ago will drum up support. He’s supported prioritizing the pandemic recovery by funding the health department, and safe-guarding other public services in the annual budget.
Spain garnered the endorsement of Miller despite his limited political experience. He's served as a political pundit for the Arizona Daily Independent. The self-proclaimed proponent of small government, Spain has supported cutting taxes to improve roads and promoting incorporation of communities around the county.
