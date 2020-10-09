District 3 Supervisors: Bronson faces challenge for seat she's held more than two decades

“The most important piece, which is not something any of us who got elected were focused on when the journey started, is how we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and move the economy forward,” she said. “Should I be reelected, I am hopeful that will be the focus of our new board.”

As the county continues to mitigate the spread of the virus, Bronson said they have to be working to get people back to work, get kids back to school and continue focusing on issues like roads and conservation.

“If we don’t have a vibrant economy, then we can’t protect and enhance our environment and we certainly can’t do effective social equity and safety.” she said. “We need to continue to do those things that matter to people, but do it while facing COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic.”

Saucedo Mercer, who previously lost to Raúl Grijalva in a bid to represent Arizona’s 3rd congressional district, did not respond to the Star's requests for comment on the race.

Some of the top issues listed on Mercer’s campaign website are roads, economic growth, taxes and debt.

