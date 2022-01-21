Ducey asks judge to side with him on denying COVID funds to schools with mask mandates

"Nothing in the underlying statute authorizes Treasury to condition the use of SLFRF monies on following measures that, in the view of Treasury, stop the spread of COVID-19," Foster wrote.

"If Congress had truly intended to give Treasury the power to dictate public health edicts to the states, and recoup or withhold SLFRF monies based on an alleged lack of compliance with such edicts, it would have spoken clearly on the matter," she continued. "It did not."

In filing suit, Ducey is seeking to bring the matter to a legal head on his own terms — and in a federal court in Arizona — rather than have to haggle with the Treasury in another legal forum over its efforts to take the money back.

At issue are two separate programs Ducey is financing with the money.

One is dividing up $163 million among school districts and charter schools that had received less than $1,800 per student under prior COVID relief programs. But he said only those schools that do not require the use of face coverings during instruction hours are eligible. And they must remain open for in-person instruction through the remainder of the school year.