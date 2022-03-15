Ducey: GOP lawsuit seeking end of Arizona early voting is 'ill-conceived'

Meanwhile, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors has submitted its own "friend of the court" legal arguments telling the justices they can't simply decide the issue on academic legal arguments. County Attorney William Ring said they have to consider the rights of those who could lose their right to cast early ballots.

"This court must justly consider whether action upon the petition (by the Arizona Republican Party) can or will so interfere as to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage," he told the court. And that, Ring wrote, means the justices have to consider "the facts that measure and gauge the personal impact upon the content of individual expectations that are assured by (the Arizona Constitution)."

But GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, in her own friend-of-the court filing, has a different take on what the state constitution requires or allows.

"Absent an actual reason why the voter cannot vote at the polls, voting occurs at the polls on Election Day, not Election Month," wrote Tim La Sota, her attorney. "And a 'reason' does not include that the able-bodied, physically present voters simply does not want to take the minimally burdensome step of presenting him or herself at a polling place on Election Day."