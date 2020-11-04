Cázares-Kelly wins race for Pima County Recorder

Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly beat Republican Benny White for the seat of Pima County recorder.

"We had one of the most exciting campaigns in Southern Arizona," Cázares-Kelly says. "We had a tremendous amount of energy. And it wasn't just about getting me elected. We were doing the work of informing constituents about their voting rights."

The office of recorder is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions. It has been occupied since 1993 by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez, who is retiring.

Cázares-Kelly campaigned on making voting more accessible, addressing systemic issues around voter access, suppression and disenfranchisement, especially in communities of color.

She says she wants the office to be a resource for the community, increasing accessibility and communication by making the website more user-friendly and implementing ballot drop boxes and ballot text message receipts for when ballots are received and sent.

Cázares-Kelly has worked in tribal institutions for 14 years, in higher education and at the high school level, as well as in grassroots community organizing and voter outreach to underserved communities.