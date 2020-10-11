District 2 Supervisors: Winner will be district's first new supervisor in 17 years

“Globally, we’re faced with one of our most difficult challenges yet, and I believe that my public health expertise will prove very useful on the board and will help guide my everyday decisions on behalf of the people I am elected to serve as we navigate multiple pandemic related and induced issues,” he said.

If elected, Heinz plans to continue practicing medicine on a limited scale and said that his county duties would be his top priority.

Anthony Sizer, an immigrant from India, is an engineer who lives in Tucson and has previously run for several seats in the Arizona legislature. During his campaign for District 2, Sizer has been outspoken about his religious values as well as his opposition to abortion, same sex marriage and his support for President Donald Trump.

Sizer said what makes him the best fit for a seat on the Board of Supervisors is his history of large budget project management and his “clear and fundamental understanding of our constitution.”

“My first goal would be to review budget expenditure with respect to primary needs first followed by secondary needs,” he said. “Funding for law enforcement, first responders and county roads need to be primary budget use, not secondary use.”