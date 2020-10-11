District 2 Supervisors: Winner will be district's first new supervisor in 17 years

Pima County’s District 2 will have its first new Supervisor in 17 years come Nov. 3, with Democrat Matt Heinz and Republican Anthony Sizer looking to replace longtime Supervisor Ramón Valadez.
Valadez has represented the district, which incorporates most of South Tucson and Sahuarita, on the Pima County Board of Supervisors since 2003. Heinz upset the incumbent in the August primary, garnering 52% of nearly 20,000 democratic votes, compared to 34% for Valadez and 13% for Richard Hernandez. Sizer ran unopposed in the primary, bringing in 7,656 republican votes.
There are about 45,000 registered Democrats, 21,000 registered Republicans and 31,000 Independents who reside in District 2, along with a hub of small businesses and restaurants.
Heinz had raised nearly $110,000 in support of his candidacy, including large loans from his own funds to cover campaign expenses. Sizer has raised close to $2,000, according to most recent campaign finance reports,
Heinz, an emergency room doctor and former state lawmaker, has led a vocal campaign throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served two terms in the Legislature and worked in the Obama administration for two years helping implement the Affordable Care Act.
When asked what makes him the best fit for the job, Heinz cited his medical and public health background.
“Globally, we’re faced with one of our most difficult challenges yet, and I believe that my public health expertise will prove very useful on the board and will help guide my everyday decisions on behalf of the people I am elected to serve as we navigate multiple pandemic related and induced issues,” he said.
If elected, Heinz plans to continue practicing medicine on a limited scale and said that his county duties would be his top priority.
Anthony Sizer, an immigrant from India, is an engineer who lives in Tucson and has previously run for several seats in the Arizona legislature. During his campaign for District 2, Sizer has been outspoken about his religious values as well as his opposition to abortion, same sex marriage and his support for President Donald Trump.
Sizer said what makes him the best fit for a seat on the Board of Supervisors is his history of large budget project management and his “clear and fundamental understanding of our constitution.”
“My first goal would be to review budget expenditure with respect to primary needs first followed by secondary needs,” he said. “Funding for law enforcement, first responders and county roads need to be primary budget use, not secondary use.”
Like the rest of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic remains one of the most immediate issues that local governments have to address. For Heinz, that means working with the county health department to increase free testing and contact tracing, specifically for underserved areas.
“I will also reinforce and amplify the latest public health recommendations to ensure that our county residents have the most accurate and up to date information available,” he said. “As flu season approaches, I will underscore the importance of getting a flu shot to assist in decreasing rates of coinfection. When a safe and proven vaccine becomes available, the county will also need a clear and transparent distribution plan developed and implemented.”
Sizer agreed with the need for accuracy and transparency.
“First step would be to be transparent with the public on the facts and actual numbers associated with infection rate and deaths,” Sizer said. “Not overreact by creating ordinance and regulations over unproven facts and thus causing negative impact to our business and social facilities and our way of life.”
Heinz said he also hopes to focus on economic recovery, both right now and beyond the pandemic.
“This pandemic has caused unprecedented economic distress for many families in Pima County,” he said. “As supervisor, I will work to help rebuild our local economy by supporting Job Path, which assists individuals with training/retraining resources. I will also advocate for increased unemployment benefits by engaging with our state and federal legislative delegations.”
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.