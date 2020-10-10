District 4 Supervisors: Incumbent touts experience; challenger seeks broader input

Diamond, a longtime Pima County resident with a career in information technology, is the co-founder of the Pima County Democrats’ Labor Caucus and the co-leader of the Justice Alliance – Indivisible Southern Arizona. For him, top priorities include addressing the public health crisis, the environment and education.

“I bring an appreciation for diversity and inclusiveness, for making sure that all voices in the community are heard and considered,” he said. “I believe that we build strong communities by supporting and uplifting each other, not by excluding some voices from the conversation. I also bring a broader, deeper knowledge of how complex businesses work, which applies to the many divisions of county government.”

With largely different priorities in mind, Christy and Diamond lie on the opposite ends of the spectrum on several major issues, including federal Operation Stonegarden immigration funding, property tax rates, funding for law enforcement and universal early childhood education.

When it comes to the economic recovery following the pandemic, Christy said his focus is on businesses and easing regulation, rather than implementing more.