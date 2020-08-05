Napier to face Nanos in rematch to be Pima County's sheriff

Mark Napier will face a familiar political foe in the November election to keep his post — Chris Nanos, whom he beat in the 2016 race for Pima County sheriff.

Nanos defeated his democratic challenger Kevin E. Kubitskey with about 65% of the vote, the county’s vote tally showed Wednesday. Kubitskey did not respond to multiple calls for comment.

Nanos lost to Napier after serving as interim Pima County sheriff for a year.

“This just has a different feel to it,” Nanos said Tuesday night. “And I think it’s the feel of support.”

Nanos said he feels the community and Sheriff’s Department employees are behind him now compared with his 2016 campaign.

“We’re going to show the community why I should be the sheriff,” Nanos said. “It’s a really distinct choice between two candidates — one who wants to serve his community and support the team that does that and one who has nothing more than his own self-interest at heart.”

Leading up to the primary election, Nanos said his top focus, if elected, would be to reform the department in several ways, including by rethinking bail requirements and reducing the jail population.