Political Notebook: Kubitskey loses Dem Party support, local couple in new Trump ad

The Pima County Democratic Party has withdrawn its support for sheriff’s candidate Kevin Kubitskey, saying “we no longer believe that he represents the values of the Democratic Party.”
The decision comes after Kubitskey was accused in a social-media post from his estranged now-adult daughter of physically, mentally and sexually abusing her when she was 6 to 12 years old.
Kubitskey has denied the claims, blaming the post on her mental-health issues, and decrying the timing of the accusations as politically motivated by his opponent, Chris Nanos. Nanos said he doesn’t know the family.
The Democratic Party said that its decision was made based on Kubitskey’s response.
“His response included the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive medical information about a family member and an accusation that a political opponent orchestrated the release of the allegations,” the statement said. “Running as a Democrat is a privilege, and we hold all our candidates to the highest ethical standards. We condemn any candidate who exploits this decision, or the allegations that gave rise to it, for political gain. We support work to ensure women’s physical, economic and personal safety.”
White House gives new nod to Sammy’s Mexican Grill
The owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill, the restaurant in Catalina that garnered a supportive tweet from Donald Trump after they were targeted on social media for attending his rally in Phoenix, star in a new Spanish-language ad for the President as he seeks reelection.
In the advertisement, Betty and Jorge Rivas decry Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, as not having the energy or ability to be a great leader and thanking Trump for all his excellent work. The ad was filmed at the couple’s restaurant and features them standing next to a Trump cutout holding the sign “Latinos for Trump.”
The Rivases fended off social-media attacks early this year after a picture circulated of them standing in the VIP section of the Trump rally, with Betty donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with “Latinos Love Trump.” It marked the second time the couple was targeted after Betty was invited on stage during a 2016 Trump rally in Tucson, spawning more social-media furor and minor vandalism at the restaurant.
After the couple detailed their experience on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Trump tweeted his support for the restaurant, incorrectly saying it’s in Phoenix — a fact that was repeated in Thursday’s new release from the campaign regarding the ad.
“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends,” the March 1 tweet read.
Oro Valley’s Piña faulted for past Dem donations
Oro Valley Councilwoman Rhonda Piña, one of four Republicans running to replace Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller, fired back at opponents criticizing her connections to local Democrats’ past campaigns, labeling their words as “conspiracy theories” and “false accusations.”
“I follow Reagan’s 11th Commandment, ‘Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican,’” she wrote in an email to the Star. “My opponents and their good ol’ boy network make noise about me and my campaign. My opponents’ conspiracy theories, false assumptions and accusations misrepresent the facts — I am a lifelong conservative Republican with a record of business and public accomplishments that they cannot compete with, and I have a record of experience in this community that I am proud of.”
Campaign filings show Piña listed as the campaign treasurer for county Supervisor Ramón Valadez in 2012 and 2016, but also for the 2020 campaign until November. She also previously contributed to campaigns for Congressman Raúl Grijalva in 2010 and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild in 2011, according to federal and local finance reports.
Her opponents have labeled her as “Liberals’ Favorite Conservative.” Bill Beard registered the website TruthAboutRhonda.com; Vic Williams registered TheTruthAboutRhonda.com and is linking to the website on campaign flyers; and Steven Spain has commented on the donations on social media.
In her email to the Star, Piña defended the work, pointing to the fact that her opponents have expressed strong support for President Trump, who has a long history of donating to Democratic candidates up until 2014.
“I do not have a problem with the president’s donations, given context of time, but my opponents attack me for doing the same thing, which is hypocritical,” she said.
She added that if she’s elected, she wouldn’t have a problem crossing party lines to vote.
“I will never compromise my conservative principles, but the fact is the Democrats hold three seats to two Republican seats on the Board of Supervisors. Believing in a respectful approach to get anything done, it is necessary to be willing to work with people from the other side of the aisle to get results for constituents,” she said.
Senate hopeful Kelly loses top fundraising position
Mark Kelly is no longer the top fundraiser in the nation among congressional candidates, but he’s still outpacing almost everyone, including his opponent.
The former astronaut raked in just over $44 million through June 30, roughly $19 million more than incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, according to the latest campaign finance data from the Federal Elections Commission.
The only candidate for Congress with a higher total was Amy McGrath, the combat-pilot-turned-Democratic-challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. She overtook Kelly in the latest round of campaign finance reports with a whopping $47.3 million in contributions.
McConnell ranks third nationally with almost $37.7 million, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ranks fourth with $31 million.
McSally is no slouch herself. Her $28.2 million haul as of June 30 is the sixth-highest in the nation among congressional candidates and the third-highest among sitting senators.
She and Kelly have already raised a combined $71.6 million, roughly $28 million more than any other race in Arizona history.
