Political Notebook: Kubitskey loses Dem Party support, local couple in new Trump ad

White House gives new nod to Sammy’s Mexican Grill

The owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill, the restaurant in Catalina that garnered a supportive tweet from Donald Trump after they were targeted on social media for attending his rally in Phoenix, star in a new Spanish-language ad for the President as he seeks reelection.

In the advertisement, Betty and Jorge Rivas decry Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, as not having the energy or ability to be a great leader and thanking Trump for all his excellent work. The ad was filmed at the couple’s restaurant and features them standing next to a Trump cutout holding the sign “Latinos for Trump.”

The Rivases fended off social-media attacks early this year after a picture circulated of them standing in the VIP section of the Trump rally, with Betty donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with “Latinos Love Trump.” It marked the second time the couple was targeted after Betty was invited on stage during a 2016 Trump rally in Tucson, spawning more social-media furor and minor vandalism at the restaurant.