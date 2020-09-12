Three GOP incumbents defend seats in Legislative District 11

“Once they complete the program, doctors are encouraged to continue serving where there are physician shortages, such as in rural areas, on Native American reservations, or at community health centers,” Perez explained. He modeled the program at El Rio after his residency training at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California.

“Arizona has a severe physician shortage. We will need almost 2,000 physicians to meet the needs in the next 10 years,” said Perez, referring to a report by the UA Center for Rural Health under the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

He said doctors can help by serving in areas where there are shortages because “too many hardworking people are unable to afford to see a doctor, get their prescriptions, or afford a lifesaving treatment. No one should go bankrupt because of the cost of medical care. We need to make sure that we protect health care and prioritize the well-being of all Arizonans.”

Adequate funding of health care is an issue the Legislature must tackle, said Perez, adding that seniors must “have the services they need to live out their golden years” since they have worked hard their entire lives and invested in the state.