VP Pence makes quick campaign stop in Tucson, says Trump will make economy great again

Pence landed in Tucson just before 2 p.m. after a campaign stop in Flagstaff.

He was joined at both events and on Air Force Two by McSally and Gov. Doug Ducey, both of whom spoke at the Tucson rally.

While introducing Pence, McSally drew a cheer from the crowd when she told of her recent vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. She called Arizona “ground zero” for the most consequential election in a generation.

The audience featured the usual sea of trademark red caps, along with a few people who wore Trump flags as capes. One man sported a T-shirt with the president’s head on Captain America’s body. Another wore a shirt that said “Social(ism) Distanced.”

Only a small percentage of people in the crowd wore masks during the outdoor event.

Almost 230,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., the highest total of any country. But Pence, who heads up the White House coronavirus task force, praised what he called the president’s decisive action on the pandemic, especially his decision to impose a limited ban on travel to the U.S. from China.

That ban, he said, “saved untold American lives because it gave us time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since World War II” to fight the virus.