Federal COVID site with 2,000 daily tests coming to Pima County

It’s unknown how much the new 1,000 daily PCR tests are expected to cost or how long the program will last, but the final contract will be brought before the board for final ratification at its next meeting on Feb. 1.

“Funding for this initiative is still be finalized and may involve the board’s reallocation of existing budgeted dollars,” Garcia said.

PCR tests, which require laboratory services that look for COVID-19 nucleic acid, can take up to 72 hours for results, although Garcia said the county’s contractor, Paradigm Laboratories, averages a 36-hour turnaround. Antigen, or rapid tests, can produce results within hours and look for small pieces of protein, or COVID-19 antigens, in your respiratory tract.

PCR tests are much more expensive to obtain than rapid tests, as they require laboratory service to produce a result. The county says it would pay $100 per PCR test through its contract with Paradigm.

“(PCR testing) is still the gold standard in the testing world,” Valenzuela said. “It’s a little bit more expensive to both perform and process, whereas the rapid antigen tests essentially just need 15 minutes of a health-care practitioner to proctor and monitor.”