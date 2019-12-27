Feds deny county's request to shift funds to Tucson migrant shelter

“It’s pretty disappointing that somebody would think that humanitarian aid that was provided for in the law and in the policy would somehow diminish border security,” Huckelberry told the Star on Friday, adding that he’ll “reassess with the board where this will go.”

Huckelberry told the Star that the county has spent roughly $500,000 at the shelter, which had housed just under 5,000 migrants seeking asylum as of earlier this month since it opened in early August. The bulk of that amount — $300,000 — was spent on improvements to the facility, while the county has come in under budget on operational expenses, he said. The county did receive a $27,000 one-time FEMA grant to offset some of those costs, with the remaining funding coming from the county’s facilities fund.

While the county still has yet to incur the majority of the costs, Huckelberry said “we have no plans to do anything about Casa Alitas.”

“We’re going to keep it open and continue to apply for grant funds,” he said.